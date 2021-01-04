KwaZulu-Natal induna arrested for murder

A induna (traditional leader) in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested for murder after a 26-year-old man was set alight in Melmoth and later died in hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the alleged attack took place on 13 December 2020 at around 1pm.

The 58-year-old induna was arrested on Sunday afternoon and will now join his three co-accused in the alleged murder.

Gwala said the other three suspects, Mankomane Biyela, 35, Njabulo Biyela, 34, and Phiwayinkosi Biyela, 37, were arrested last month following the murder of 26-year-old Nkosi Xulu.

Xulu was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Emasangweni, Melmoth, and then after allegedly set alight by the suspects, Gwala said.

“He sustained serious burn wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention where he later died. Charges of murder and kidnapping were opened at Melmoth [police station]. The docket was transferred to the provincial organised crime unit for further investigation,” Gwala said.

The traditional leader’s three co-accused, who are siblings, appeared before the Melmoth Magistrate Court on 22 December 2020.

The four accused are due back in court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

