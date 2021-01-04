Over 2000 arrested in Limpopo festive season raids

During festive seasons raids in Limpopo in the past week, police seized firearms, drugs, liquor and arrested over 2000 suspects for a range of transgressions.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, said the 2015 suspects – aged between 29 and 67 – were arrested for various offences, including being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Seabi said the offences also included:

rape

possession of stolen vehicles, unlicensed firearms and ammunition and other properties

possession and dealing of drugs and illicit cigarettes

selling fireworks without permits

murder and attempted murder

robbery and burglary

assault on police and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm

malicious damage to property

stock theft

illegal immigration

illegal gambling

common and armed robbery

shoplifting

driving under the influence of liquor and public drinking

During the operations, 10 firearms, 37 knives, 3704 cartons of illicit cigarettes, 201 grams of dagga, 181 dagga plants, 38 grams of crystal meth, 41 grams of nyaope, 774 litres of liquor and four stolen vehicles were recovered, with 1724 fines issued, Seabi said.

Seabi added that the suspects were due to appear in various courts across the four districts in the province soon.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Jan Scheepers, praised the police teams and all other law-enforcement agencies following the operations.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

