Mob attacks Limpopo cops and frees suspected undocumented nationals

Three Limpopo police officers were injured when community members in Greenside allegedly attacked them and freed four men who were arrested as undocumented foreign nationals.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “During the arrest, one of [the foreign nationals] allegedly took out a knife and advanced towards the police members, allegedly threatening to stab them, but was shot and injured.

“The brother of the injured foreign national allegedly incited community members in the area to attack the police who then started throwing stones and in the process, [injured] three police members and [damaged] their three vehicles. Community members then released all arrested illegal immigrants from police vehicles,” Mojapelo said.

The injured officers received medical treatment and were later discharged.

Police then traced one of the four men and arrested him at a hospital where he was being treated for injuries.

Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers said: “We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the conduct that was manifested by the said community members. The police will not tolerate any form of lawlessness and any attack on them will be responded to appropriately.”

A manhunt for the other three men is under way.

Cases of illegal immigration, assault, escaping from custody, malicious damage to property and incitement to commit crime are under investigation.

News24 Wire

