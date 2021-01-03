Three suspects caught in possession of cellphone tower batteries arrested

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) have arrested three suspects on Sunday, 3 January, for being in possession of 19 suspected stolen cellphone tower batteries.

The suspects – aged 28 and 43 – were arrested on the M1 north and Marlboro Drive. They are currently being detained at Sandton police station according to JMPD.

Meanwhile, two suspects – aged 21 and 33 – were arrested on Wednesday, 30 December, for burglary, theft and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the suspects broke into a farm home in Stella, North West where they stole firearm and ammunition.

“It is alleged that a farm owner returned home on Tuesday after Christmas holidays and realised that intruders broke a window, then gained entrance into his house where they stole a revolver and a hunting rifle with 200 ammunition from the safe.

“A police investigation was conducted leading to recovery of the rifle and 200 ammunition after being found hidden in the bushes.”

Mokgwabone said the suspects are expected to appear on Monday, 4 January, in the Vryburg Magistrates’ Court as the investigation into the matter continues.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrests.

