Police nab 42 immigrants trying to float into SA from Lesotho

The Ficksburg port of entry in the Free State almost saw a large group of illegal immigrants cruising into the country.

Public order police, dispatched to patrol the port to ensure compliance with adjusted lockdown level 3 regulations, noticed people crossing the border from Lesotho into South African illegally.

The 42-strong group were using a tube along the Caledon River to gain access into the country.

All 42 were arrested as illegal immigrants.

Officers were lauded by Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, for ensuring that lockdown regulations were adhered to, and for facilitating a safer festive season.

The suspects will appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court soon, police confirmed.

