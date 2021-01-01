Crime 1.1.2021 03:53 pm

Police nab 42 immigrants trying to float into SA from Lesotho

Citizen reporter
Image for illustration. 42 immigrants made use of a tube via the Caledon River to gain access into South Africa. Picture: iStock

The Ficksburg port of entry in the Free State almost saw a large group of illegal immigrants cruising into the country.

Public order police, dispatched to patrol the port to ensure compliance with adjusted lockdown level 3 regulations, noticed people crossing the border from Lesotho into South African illegally. 

The 42-strong group were using a tube along the Caledon River to gain access into the country. 

All 42 were arrested as illegal immigrants. 

Officers were lauded by Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, for ensuring that lockdown regulations were adhered to, and for facilitating a safer festive season. 

The suspects will appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court soon, police confirmed. 

