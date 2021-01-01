Crime 1.1.2021 03:46 pm

Cops arrest two suspects in Khayelitsha over unlicensed guns

Citizen reporter
Cops arrest two suspects in Khayelitsha over unlicensed guns

A woman and a child explain to a police officer why they are still on the street after the new lockdown curfew, to help curb the spread of Covid-19, in Johannesburg on 29 December 2020. Picture: Wikus de Wet/AFP

They are expected to make a court appearance on Monday. 

All citizens were required by law to be in their homes by 9pm on New Year’s Eve, a major adjustment for most.

Those that complied, although protecting themselves and others from contracting Covid-19, ironically became targets for criminals with sinister ideas in mind. 

In the early hours of Friday morning, police officers in Khayelitsha saw two suspects lurking in a hired Nissan Almera. 

ALSO READ: Computers stolen from Vanderbijlpark school on New Year’s Day

The officers pulled the suspects over, and upon searching their vehicle, found two unlicensed 9mm pistols and ammunition. 

Two firearms and ammunition was confiscated by police. Picture: Supplied

Aside from contravening curfew times of the Disaster Management Act, the suspects were also charged with the possession of unlicensed firearms. 

They are expected to make a court appearance on Monday. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition