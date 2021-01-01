Cops arrest two suspects in Khayelitsha over unlicensed guns

All citizens were required by law to be in their homes by 9pm on New Year’s Eve, a major adjustment for most.

Those that complied, although protecting themselves and others from contracting Covid-19, ironically became targets for criminals with sinister ideas in mind.

In the early hours of Friday morning, police officers in Khayelitsha saw two suspects lurking in a hired Nissan Almera.

ALSO READ: Computers stolen from Vanderbijlpark school on New Year’s Day

The officers pulled the suspects over, and upon searching their vehicle, found two unlicensed 9mm pistols and ammunition.

Aside from contravening curfew times of the Disaster Management Act, the suspects were also charged with the possession of unlicensed firearms.

They are expected to make a court appearance on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.