Crime 1.1.2021 03:05 pm

Computers stolen from Vanderbijlpark school on New Year’s Day

Citizen reporter
Computers stolen from Vanderbijlpark school on New Year’s Day

A desk where computers were is now empty, after Sapphire Secondary School in Bophelong was broken into on Friday. Picture: Twitter/@Lesufi

It is not known how many computers were in the classroom, but initial reports indicate that all the computers had been stolen. 

A school in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark, has had to usher in the new year with devastating news that it was broken into at around midnight on Friday. 

According to information posted by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, Sapphire Secondary School was broken into, with suspects entering the building by breaking through the wall of a computer room that was built recently. 

It is not known how many computers were in the classroom, but initial reports indicate that all the computers had been stolen. 

ALSO READ: Gauteng schools continue to be robbed blind and destroyed during lockdown

Computer chords running from the inside of the room could be seen dangling from the makeshift hole in the wall. The hole in the wall was dug out underneath the table where the computers were placed.

The hole used to gain access to Sapphire Secondary School’s computer classroom. Picture: Twitter/@Lesufi

The department of education as well as the department of community safety were not immediately available for comment. Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition