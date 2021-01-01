Computers stolen from Vanderbijlpark school on New Year’s Day

A school in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark, has had to usher in the new year with devastating news that it was broken into at around midnight on Friday.

According to information posted by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, Sapphire Secondary School was broken into, with suspects entering the building by breaking through the wall of a computer room that was built recently.

New Year but old behavior continues ….. pic.twitter.com/IUIFiMgRSN — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 1, 2021

It is not known how many computers were in the classroom, but initial reports indicate that all the computers had been stolen.

Computer chords running from the inside of the room could be seen dangling from the makeshift hole in the wall. The hole in the wall was dug out underneath the table where the computers were placed.

The department of education as well as the department of community safety were not immediately available for comment. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards

