Almost 500 held in Limpopo for not complying with level 3 Covid-19 rules

Close to 500 people across Limpopo have been arrested for contravening alert level 3 restrictions.

The 496 transgressors were arrested from New Year’s Eve until 1 January, in all five of the province’s districts.

149 people were arrested in the Waterberg district, four in Mopani, 146 n Capricorn, 59 in Sekhukhune and 138 in the Vhembe district.

Crimes included not wearing a mask in a public space, not adhering to the 6am-to-9pm curfew, using fireworks in prohibited spaces, and for dispensing, transporting and/or consuming alcohol publicly.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said until the advent of 2021, the province had been largely compliant, even after the announcement that the country would be plunged into an escalated lockdown.

“These arrests are a manifestation that law enforcement officers were relentless when enforcing these regulations.”

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers thanked those that remained cognisant of the adjusted regulations.

“This behaviour will strengthen and sustain the already existing sound relationship between the community and police,” said Scheepers.

“I also want to thank all law enforcement officers for spending sleepless night in ensuring that everyone complied with these regulations.”

Limpopo police said they would continue to clamp down on non-compliant residents until at least 15 January, which is when the extended State of Disaster is expected to end, or be extended further.

