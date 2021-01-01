Crime 1.1.2021 10:31 am

‘Suspicious’ trio arrested in Katlehong after shootout with police

Citizen reporter
The recovered maroon Opel Corsa light delivery vehicle that was reported stolen. Picture: Supplied.

The Opel bakkie was reported stolen in Zonkizizwe earlier, and the VW Golf was being used by the suspects as a getaway car. 

It was business as usual for the Ekurhleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on New Year’s Eve, after the successful arrest of three suspects following a shootout. 

In the early hours of Thursday morning, three “suspicious” male suspects were approached by EMPD specialised task team officers in the Katlehong area. The suspects were standing close to two parked cars, a maroon Opel Corsa utility bakkie and a VW Golf. 

Upon spotting the offices, the suspects fired shots at police, who retaliated, and a shootout ensued. 

During the exchange, one of the suspects, in his mid-30s, was shot and wounded. He was rushed to Thelle Mogoerane hospital for further medical treatment. 

ALSO READ: Policing the suburbs – authorities enforce lockdown regulations on NYE 

The remaining suspects “disappeared into thin air”, said EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng. 

Further inspections revealed that the Opel bakkie was reported stolen in Zonkizizwe earlier, and that the VW Golf was being used by the suspects as a getaway car. 

The suspects’ getaway car, a burgundy VW Golf. Photo: Supplied

Both vehicles were impounded at Van Run’s Deep. 

A 9mm pistol with an emptied magazine was also recovered next to the injured suspect. 

The seized firearm used by one of the suspects. Image: Supplied

All three suspects have since been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. 

Mohkeseng said as soon as the injured suspect, who is currently under police guard, is declared medically fit to stand trial, the trio will have their day in court. 

