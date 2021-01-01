EMPD nab speedsters all claiming to be late for work

During the silly season, police officers have the pleasure of having to entertain an array of excuses for risky behaviour and 2020 was no different.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) arrested three motorists for reckless and negligent driving on Wednesday and Thursday, before escorting them to the Elsburg police station.

The arrests took place at the corner of Old Heidelberg and Sarel Hattingh road, an area with a 60km/h speed limit.

One of the transgressors was a 36-year-old female driving a Hyundai i30. She was nabbed on Thursday morning for doing 106km/h, and claimed this was because she was late for work, said EMPD spokesperson, Kobeli Mokheseng.

The other drivers were both males. The one drove a Ford Ranger, and the other a VW Polo hatchback.

The former was stopped and handcuffed for going 110km/h, and the latter for speeding at 124km/h.

These drivers too were convinced that claiming to be late for work excused their reckless driving.

