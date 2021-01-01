Policing the suburbs – authorities enforce lockdown regulations on NYE (pictures)

As South Africa marked a muted New Year’s Eve (NYE) under adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations, various law-enforcement agencies were out in full force to ensure compliance with the relevant regulations.

In Johannesburg, Gauteng’s MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko, joined in the operations that were not limited to the traditional hotspots.

“There is a tendency to think that we monitor townships and we disregard the suburbs, so today we are here in the suburbs and as you can see there is quite a lot of cars on the road,” she said.

During the operations, authorities seized alcohol and affected a number of arrests.

All those who break the curfew will be arrested. #OkaeMolao pic.twitter.com/YYiXnfExGH — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) December 31, 2020

A driver has been arrested for being in possession and transportation of alcohol during #Level3Lockdown. #OkaeMolao pic.twitter.com/Pl15JwaidT — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) December 31, 2020

MEC @FaithMazibukoSA is leading from the front as the police intensify #OkaeMolao operation in Gauteng. #SaferFestiveSeason pic.twitter.com/lG95juFXYz — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) December 31, 2020

MEC Faith Mazibuko and Lt. Gen. Mawela are leading tonight’s Operation #OkaeMolao #TightGrip focusing on crime prevention, crime detection, GBV prevention, road safety and Covid-19 compliance. ^PN pic.twitter.com/ECDQMpbV1Z — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) December 31, 2020

Mazubuko also Tweeted that in the lead-up to NYE, provincial authorities arrested 749 wanted suspects for various crimes.

Tracing of wanted suspects by SAPS: Operation #OkaeMolao 30-31 December 2020. 1/5. Arrests by Districts and Trio Teams

Dealt with 1438 cases Arrests

Sedibeng: 76

West Rand: 49

Ekurhuleni: 161

Tshwane: 255

JHB: 208 Total: 749 pic.twitter.com/4WTbTnKvic — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) December 31, 2020

The police are searching for illegal weapons to ensure the safety of citizens this festive season. #OkaeMolao pic.twitter.com/AvM9ySVqhE — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) December 31, 2020

In the Northern Cape, the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a shop owner for selling fireworks without a license and confiscated fireworks.

#sapsNC Members of #SAPS Kathu Crime Prevention Unit arrested shop owner for selling fireworks without a license and confiscated fireworks. Members have #TightGrip on crime and ensure compliance of Regulations. #COVID19 #StaySafe SWhttps://t.co/8cvhvNpjKU pic.twitter.com/in1FPZtjOY — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) December 31, 2020

In KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), police patrolled the beachfront to ensure compliance with regulations, including beach closures.

[WATCH] scenes at the Durban #SouthBeach promenade. Beach remains a no-go area. pic.twitter.com/R9UjwBUcPH — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 31, 2020

In Mahikeng, North West, traffic stops were conducted to ensure community compliance.

#sapsNW #SaferFestiveSeason operations underway in Mahikeng. Participants include #SAPS members, Provincial & Local Traffic officials and community patrollers. Operations conducted to enforce the Disaster Management Act Regulations. #TightGrip #StaySafe SW pic.twitter.com/a1Ld4RanPY — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) December 31, 2020

