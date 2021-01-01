Policing the suburbs – authorities enforce lockdown regulations on NYE (pictures)

Covid-19 1.1.2021 07:59 am

Christelle du Toit
As South Africa marked a muted New Year's Eve (NYE) under adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations, various law-enforcement agencies were out in full force to ensure compliance with the relevant regulations. Picture: Twitter, @GP_CommSafety.

During the operations, authorities seized alcohol and affected a number of arrests.

In Johannesburg, Gauteng’s MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko, joined in the operations that were not limited to the traditional hotspots.

“There is a tendency to think that we monitor townships and we disregard the suburbs, so today we are here in the suburbs and as you can see there is quite a lot of cars on the road,” she said.

Mazubuko also Tweeted that in the lead-up to NYE, provincial authorities arrested 749 wanted suspects for various crimes.

In the Northern Cape, the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a shop owner for selling fireworks without a license and confiscated fireworks.

In KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), police patrolled the beachfront to ensure compliance with regulations, including beach closures.

 

In Mahikeng, North West, traffic stops were conducted to ensure community compliance.

 

