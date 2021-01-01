Wife and brothers in court for robbing husband

A Port Elizabeth man was assaulted and robbed allegedly by his wife, her two brothers, and two unknown men at his home on Wednesday night.

The three siblings were later arrested in the early hours of Thursday by the police.

Police spokesperson, Gerda Swart said a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was opened.

“All three were released on a warning. The case was remanded until February 2021.”

The attack took place when the 36-year-old victim was sleeping at his NU29 home in Motherwell’s Lingelethu informal settlement at 21:55.

Swart said the accused were arrested by the K9 police unit at 02:00 on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ: Four burnt beyond recognition in fiery car crash in Eastern Cape

“It is alleged that at about 21:55 last night, Wednesday, 30 December, the 36-year-old complainant was awoken by the sound of dogs barking. While on his way to investigate, two males kicked the door of his home in Lingelethu Informal area, open.

“The complainant was allegedly assaulted by his wife, 28, her two brothers, aged 19 and 20, and two other unknown males. One suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and threatened to shoot him. The suspects continued to assault the complainant but after a while the suspects left with a laptop and other property,” Swart said.

She said the Motherwell police were notified of the incident and about 02:00 this morning, Port Elizabeth K9 Unit members followed up on information and the three suspects were arrested at a house in Vinjwa Street.

She said the stolen property was recovered.

Swart said the search for the two unknown suspects is continuing and more arrests are imminent.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.