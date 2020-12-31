Booze ban: KZN liquor traders will lose licences if caught trading

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay has warned that liquor traders stand to lose their liquor licences if found trading during the new adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would be moving back to lockdown Level 3 with a number of adjusted regulations.

Among the regulations was the reintroduction of the booze ban, for the third time since the lockdown was first enforced in March. Along with the prohibition of alcohol sales, night clubs, bars, shebeens and taverns have also been closed.

New Level 3 lockdown regulations:

The sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor for both on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited;

Consumption of liquor in public places is prohibited;

The tasting and selling of liquor to the public by registered wineries and wine farms and other similar establishments registered as micro-manufacturers is prohibited; and

The transportation of liquor for purposes of sale to the public and/or distribution to retail sale traders or micro-manufacturers is also prohibited.

Pillay warned that liquor traders will lose their operating licences over and above being criminally charged in line with the Disaster Management Act regulations.

“Through the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA), which is responsible for regulating the liquor trade environment in the province, we have issued a public notice to all traders in the province,” Pillay said.

“In that notice we state clearly that the KZNLA plans to revoke the licences of those traders found contravening the Disaster Management [Act] regulations due to the severity of the second wave of Covid-19 and the concomitant risk of exposure by such conduct.

“Furthermore, persons who are found trading in liquor illegally will also be entered into a database so that their actions are taken into consideration when they make applications for trading licences in the future.”

Pillay added that the KZNLA has in the recent past issued suspensions ranging from one to three months to traders found acting in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

“This has now been revised in light of the impact of the resurgence of Covid-19 infections.” Pillay’s comments follow reports that liquor traders continued trading despite the new regulations gazetted on Tuesday.

“The primary aim of these regulations is to save lives by controlling the spread of infections. Any noncompliance amounts to lives being jeopardised.

“That is something we cannot afford at a time when infections are rising at such an alarming rate.

“We urge the liquor traders and all members of the public to be responsible and do what is right by adhering to all the regulations.”

