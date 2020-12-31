Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly hacking his fiancée to death with an axe

A 33-year-old man has been tracked down and arrested in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape after he allegedly attacked and killed his fiancée with an axe.

Police said the victim, Vuyokazi Faba, 34, was visiting a friend in Bloza in Rocklands, Port Elizabeth, on 14 December around 19:30 when her fiancé arrived.

“According to witnesses, he was aggressive and dragged her from the house and started assaulting her with an axe,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said.

The man then fled the scene and Faba was rushed to hospital. On Monday, Faba died in hospital and a murder case was opened by police.

“Kabega Park detectives reacted swiftly and immediately attempted to trace the suspect. ”

On Monday, 28 December, detectives followed up on information that the suspect was hiding in Port Alfred.

This information was operationalised and the suspect was arrested at 17:00 at a relative’s house in Port Alfred.”

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Acting Mount Road cluster commander Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso commended the detectives for the swift arrest.

Kupiso said crimes against women and children are a national priority and that the police will do everything possible to make sure the suspect remains in custody.

