Suspect wanted for rape, murder of Soweto woman nabbed en route to Lesotho

A man wanted in connection with the rape and murder of a 21-year-old Soweto woman, has been arrested while en route to Lesotho.

The man, who can’t be named because he has not yet appeared in court, was arrested on Monday while on his way to Johannesburg from Tembisa, with the intention of crossing over to Lesotho, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

After receiving a tip-off about the man’s possible whereabouts, a police task team found him at the Ivory Park taxi rank where he was arrested, Masondo added.

“The suspect has been on the run since the discovery of the naked body of a woman in an open field in Protea Glen Extension 31 in the early hours of 7 December. He was the last person to be seen with the deceased,” the spokesperson said.

When the woman’s body was found, she had a cloth around her neck and it was suspected that the cloth was used to strangle her.

On 15 December, the Protea Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.

He is expected to appear in court soon on charges of rape and murder.

Masondo said the police would continue to prioritise cases involving crimes committed against women and children and ensure that perpetrators are hunted down and arrested.

News24 Wire

