Police hunt launched after gang of 15 attack cash van in Pretoria

Police have launched a manhunt for about 15 suspects believed to be behind a cash-in-transit heist that took place on Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred along Paul Kruger Street in Mayville, Pretoria, and investigators were yet to determine if money had been taken.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe said: “The incident happened this morning around 07:50.

“According to preliminary investigations, a Mercedes Benz SUV rammed into the cash van causing it to come to a standstill.

“Three G4S security officials were forced out of the vehicle and disarmed of their service pistols.”

Mathe said the suspects then attacked the cash van with explosives causing it to explode together with the Mercedes SUV.

ALSO READ: Police arrest five on theft and perjury charges following ‘staged’ business robberies

“While busy at the scene, other security officials arrived and an exchange of gunfire ensued between them and the suspects,” said Mathe.

“The suspects managed to flee the scene in a number of vehicles.”

She said while combing the scene, police discovered a grey BMW which had been abandoned at a nearby property.

“It’s believed the vehicle had been used as a getaway car.

The vehicle was found to be stolen during a hijacking in Lyttelton earlier this year.”

This article was republished from the Pretoria Rekord, with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.