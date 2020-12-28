Western Cape police seize cigarettes worth millions, shut down illegal liquor outlets

Police in the Western Cape have seized illegal cigarettes worth millions, closed down several shebeens, and recovered illegal firearms during festive season operations over the Christmas weekend.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said during the operations, police visited over 600 licensed liquor outlets to conduct compliance inspections.

“The Safer Festive Season operations also saw the police closing down 21 illegal shebeens, charging traders and confiscating 2 162 litres of alcohol from the illegal premises in areas such as Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, De Doorns and Calitzdorp,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa said the operations were conducted from Thursday evening to Sunday and that during this period, 14 illegal firearms were seized along with rounds of ammunition, with several arrests made in Bishop, Lavis, Phillipi East, Atlantis and Bellville.

“Police in Thembalethu, George followed up information about drug dealing and seized dagga with a street value of R570 000, cash amounting to R11 774 and an arrest on Friday, 25 December 2020. Substantial quantities of crystal meth (tik) were seized in Atlantis on Saturday, 26 December 2020.

“Meanwhile Crime Prevention Unit members from Laingsburg seized 12 000 cartons of illegal cigarettes valued at R 7 562 000 in a vehicle checkpoint conducted in the Karoo town on Sunday, 27 December 2020 at 10pm. Three suspects aged 33, 34 and 38 were arrested. They are expected to appear in court soon.

“From Thursday evening until Sunday evening a total of 620 suspects were arrested for various crimes including murder and attempted murder.

“Regular deployments on Western Cape beaches and other public places continued throughout the weekend. The police initiatives are set to continue with similar operations undertaken throughout the holiday season in an effort to create safety in communities for residents and visitors alike.”

