25-year-old man killed in alleged gang war in Ocean View

A 25-year-old man was shot dead and his brother injured after three suspects shot at them in an alleged conflict between warring gangs in Ocean View, the Western Cape.

The incident happened late on Sunday afternoon, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

Potelwa added that later in the evening a large group of men apparently responded to the shooting incident and torched two vehicles close to the scene of the shooting.

“The group is alleged to have also pursued another man who had to jump from the window of his home while fleeing his attackers.”

An informal dwelling was also damaged during the attacks.

A 23-year-old suspect, who was part of the group, was apprehended after he was found in possession of a homemade firearm (zip gun) and ammunition.

“Meanwhile, two people are being questioned by detectives in connection with the shooting incident. A 19-year-old was arrested for one of the two vehicles that were set alight,” Potelwa said.

Ocean View detectives are probing murder, attempted murder as well as malicious damage to property cases. The Anti Gang Unit, Tactical Response Team, Public Order Police and additional detectives have since been deployed in the area to monitor flare-ups and trace suspects.

“The area is relatively quiet at the moment as police continue to keep a watchful eye on the situation,” Potelwa said.

