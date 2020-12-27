Ipid investigates after flirting cop kills man on Boxing Day

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of a man who was allegedly shot by a police officer in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

According to a statement released on Sunday morning, goats belonging to a member of the community had been stolen, and he reported the theft to police, along with information about a possible suspect and his residence. He requested police to accompany him to the suspect’s house, and while searching the house, an argument ensued.

The statement s reads: “… as they searched the house, it is alleged that the police officer was flirting with one the ladies who were apparently having a party in the same house.

“An argument ensued between the deceased and the police officer as he allegedly confronted the officer for flirting whilst on duty. The police allegedly fired one shot at the deceased, he was taken to the nearest clinic by a family member and he died later in the same clinic.”

The police constable was and will appear at the Impendle Magistrate Court on Monday 28 December, on a charge of murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.