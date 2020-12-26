Crime 26.12.2020 03:55 pm

Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone in KZN vandalized

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Former Bafana Bafana caption Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone vandalised. Picture: Twitter @BafanaBafana

Images were shared across social media on Saturday and the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana confirmed the reports on their Twitter page.

Just two months after former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone was unveiled it has been vandalised.

Images were shared across social media on Saturday and the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana confirmed the reports on their Twitter page by sharing that the tombstone in Chesterville, Durban was plundered.


KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they are not aware of the incidence but are looking into it.

Senzo was killed during an alleged armed robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Spruitview on 26 October 2014.

Five suspects – Muikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli – have been arrested in connection to his murder, they have denied any involvement.  The case has been postponed to March 2021.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow.

