Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone in KZN vandalized

Just two months after former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone was unveiled it has been vandalised.

Images were shared across social media on Saturday and the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana confirmed the reports on their Twitter page by sharing that the tombstone in Chesterville, Durban was plundered.

VANDALIZED: Former @BafanaBafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone has been vandalized, 2 months after it was unveiled in Clermont, Durban. pic.twitter.com/JSPmXqlOGd — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 26, 2020





KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they are not aware of the incidence but are looking into it.

Senzo was killed during an alleged armed robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Spruitview on 26 October 2014.

Five suspects – Muikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli – have been arrested in connection to his murder, they have denied any involvement. The case has been postponed to March 2021.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow.

