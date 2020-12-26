Crime 26.12.2020 07:10 am

Man arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs worth R570k

News24 Wire
Man arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs worth R570k

File photo: SAPS Twitter

The man, 48, was charged with dealing in drugs and was expected to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A Western Cape man has been arrested after drugs valued at R570 000 were seized from his home in George on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Friday, police said they raided the man’s home in Thembalethu as part of their Safer Festive Season operations in the Garden Route.

“Members attached to the Public Order Police, Crime Intelligence, Provincial Detectives (Narcotics Section) and the Eden Cluster Crime Combatting Team descended on a drug outlet. A search of the premises ensued when the members found large plastic containers with dagga stashed inside. The police confiscated 71 kilograms of dagga packed in 1kg vacuum packets and 10kg parcels ready for delivery or collection,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies.

The man, 48, was charged with dealing in drugs and was expected to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court dismisses Brackenfell High School’s application against EFF

World Sport Covid-hit 2020: 15 sporting moments we won’t easily forget

Business News New SA-China agreement creates opportunity for fruit exports

Courts AfriForum loses court bid to reopen beaches

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition