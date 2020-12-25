At least seven killed, six hospitalised in alleged Eastern Cape taxi violence

At least seven people have been killed, and six hospitalised following a violent clash between two groups of men from Mpheni and Nokhatshile villages in Mt Ayliff in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

According to Eastern Cape government spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, 10 men from Mpheni village allegedly attacked a group of men at Nokhatshile village. in Mount Ayliff attacked a group from a nearby village in a dispute over local taxi routes.

“The fight between these two groups is believed to have been caused by factional disputes of local taxi associations. Our information is that seven men, mostly from Nokhatshile village were killed and 6 men were injured and rushed to hospital.

ALSO READ: Suspected gangster arrested after one man killed and two injured in PE taxi shooting

“Members of the South African Police have been dispatched to the scene to conduct investigations so that they can get to the bottom of this crime. The Eastern Cape Provincial government appeals to the people of the two villages and to any person who may have information about this fight to report it to the police to assist the investigation.

“We condemn use of violence as a solution to disputes and disagreements between individuals and groups in our province. Violence is a crime and it does not solve anything,” said Sicwetsha.

Earlier this month, commuters were left stranded at the Bosman taxi rank in Tshwane following a shooting.

ALSO READ: Commuters caught in Bosman taxi rank shooting

Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso said gunshots were heard as early as 6.30am.

Soon after the shooting, a man with multiple gunshot wounds walked into the fire station and was treated by paramedics inside the fire station. Two more people arrived at the fire station and were treated.

A fire truck was the dispatched to the taxi rank to investigate. Firefighters found three more injured people and used stretchers to bring them back to the fire station.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.