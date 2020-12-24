Nine suspects arrested for Brackenfell bottle store robbery

Police have arrested nine people in connection with a robbery at a liquor store in Brackenfell, Cape Town.

According to police, the nine people entered the bottle store in William Dabbs Road on Tuesday afternoon and pretended to be customers.

One allegedly drew a firearm, aimed it at the cashier and demanded money while the others allegedly stole cigarettes and liquor.

They fled in a white Mazda Bantam LDV and a grey VW Golf in the direction of Kraaifontein, police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, said in a statement.

“Kraaifontein SAPS was informed and immediately started searching for the suspects who were reported to be in the TRA informal settlement, Wallacedene. Although the officers conducted a thorough foot patrol in the area, they did not encounter the suspects,” Van Wyk said.

Later that evening, at around 23:00, police spotted the two getaway vehicles at an illegal shebeen in Bloekombos, he added.

“Upon investigation of the vehicles, nine male suspects, fitting the descriptions and aged between 23 and 37 were arrested on charges of business robbery. The two vehicles were confiscated.”

They are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court soon.

In an unrelated incident, the Public Order Police Reserve Unit arrested a 21-year-old woman in Daffodil Street, Heinz Park, on Wednesday for the unlawful possession of drugs.

“The members were busy conducting visible policing and patrols in Nyanga and Heinz Park areas, when they received information regarding firearms and drugs being sold at the mentioned address,” Van Wyk said.

“The members went and searched the premises and found 110 tik sachets and 10 mandrax tablets and arrested the suspect.”

She is expected to appear in the Philippi Magistrate’s Court soon.

