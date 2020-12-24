Cops arrest 12 people, shut down suspected illegal gold processing factory

The Hawks have arrested 12 suspected illegal miners, including two minors aged 15 and 16, following the discovery of what is believed to be an illegal gold processing factory on a farm in Mpumalanga.

An intelligence-driven operation, conducted by members of the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies, led to a raid on Brown’s Farm in Barberton on Tuesday evening.

This follows information they received that a group of illegal miners were employed to process gold.

“On arrival at the identified address, the sound of hammers could be heard coming from the nearby bushes,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said in a statement.

The team swooped in on the group and five illegal immigrants and five Mpumalanga residents were arrested, Sekgotodi said.

Further information revealed that the arrested people were allegedly employed by two people – one in Johannesburg and another in Mpumalanga.

The Hawks then pounced on someone who was believed to be the Mpumalanga employer, who was allegedly hiding at a nearby house.

“When penetrating the house, they found a man on crutches who indicated that he was injured in an illegal mining accident.”

“Upon the search of the premises, crushed gold-bearing materials were found, confiscated and the suspect was arrested for possession of the gold-bearing materials.”

The man’s silver Ford Ranger double cab bakkie was also seized. It is suspected to have been used in the commission of crime.

Sekgotodi added that during a search of another house, an unlicensed .22 hunting rifle, a telescope and live ammunition were found and confiscated. A 20-year-old man was arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“The following exhibits were also found and confiscated: pendukas, hammers, generators, cellphones, gold-bearing material, chemicals and gas cylinders containing mercury.”

The people who were arrested are expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on 28 December.

