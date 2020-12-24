Taxi driver gets 9 years for reckless driving, culpable homicide

Melusi Thokozile Gasa was recently sentenced to nine years imprisonment for culpable homicide and reckless driving.

This comes after Gasa, who was driving a minibus taxi carrying 15 passengers, collided with a Toyota Venture on the R554 Road near Windmill Park on October 20, 2013.

The crash led to the death of one of the passengers who was declared dead by the paramedics on the scene, while other passengers were hospitalised for serious injuries.

According to Dawn Park SAPS spokesperson Const Nkemeleng Mabula, a case of culpable homicide and reckless driving was opened at the Dawn Park SAPS.

“The case was then assigned to Det Sgt Bulelani Mhlongo who thoroughly investigated and arrested Gasa at Zonkezizwe,” Mabula said.

The 36-year-old man was recently found guilty by the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court and was sentenced to an effective nine years in prison.

This article was republished from Germiston City News with permission

