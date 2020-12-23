Acting police commissioner lauds arrest of officers linked to Cape Town robbery

The arrest of four members linked to the Cape Town International Airport border police unit for business robbery has caught the attention of acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi.

Mfazi has called on the immediate implementation of their internal disciplinary processes and subsequent court appearance of the four members for their alleged involvement in the business robbery.

The four suspects were arrested on Sunday and they included a warrant officer, two sergeants and one constable. The business robbery took place last Saturday at a warehouse in Montague Gardens in Milnerton.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe said in a statement: “Further investigation into the matter also uncovered that the members allegedly utilised a state vehicle during the commission of the crime.

“The members have appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates Court and are out on R1000 bail each.”

Mfazi condemned the alleged involvement of the officers, saying it was disappointing, but applauded the police for arresting the suspects.

Mathe said they had not ruled out further arrests as investigations were ongoing. The suspects will appear in court again on 27 January 2021.

