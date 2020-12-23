Family of accused loses R100K to bogus Hawks member

The family of a Limpopo man arrested by the Hawks for fraud, have lost R100,000 after allegedly paying it to a person who claimed to be a member of the Hawks.

According to Captain Matimba Maluleke, the bogus Hawks member allegedly contacted the family of the accused person and identified himself as Enos from the serious corruption unit in Polokwane and demanded money in order to squash the docket.

After the money was paid, the family members of the accused became surprised when the matter was placed on the court roll as opposed to what they were promised by the bogus Hawks member.

They then reported the matter to the Hawks, who are now investigating the matter.

During the investigation, another report about a bogus Hawks member who was busy demanding money from the family of another different accused person was received.

“When crime is committed and the suspects are arrested, scammers see an opportunity to make money by swindling the family members of the arrested persons. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks’ official name] would like to caution the public about the scammers who are purporting to be members of the Hawks.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would like to inform the public that no member of the Hawks is allowed to call family members of the arrested people and demand money for their freedom. If they receive such a call, they must know that they are about to be swindled and they are requested to report to the nearest police station,” said Maluleke.

