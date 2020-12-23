Truck driver arrested after alcohol level allegedly 12 times over the limit

A 39-year-old truck driver who lost control of his vehicle which plunged into several others, was arrested after Gauteng traffic officials allegedly found that his alcohol level was 12 times over the legal limit.

The male driver was arrested yesterday at around 13:00 on the R21 next to Pomona off-ramp and was immediately tested for alcohol consumption.

He was charged and detained at the Kempton Park police station and is expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“We condemn this kind of irresponsible and reckless behaviour by road users, especially during the festive season where motorists are expected to save lives. Law enforcement authorities will not rest until ruthless and lawless behaviour is eradicated on our roads,” Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

“Anyone found driving a vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor will be charged, arrested and convicted [and sentenced to up to seven years’ imprisonment. Drinking and driving is one of the major contributors of fatal crashes resulting in loss of lives,” Maremane added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.