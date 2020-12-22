Drunk man knocked out in Cape Town (video)

A man in the city of Cape Town was caught on camera assaulting an intoxicated man and the footage has gone viral.

The suspect, who was holding a can in his hands, was walking up a flight of stairs and was confronted by a man who seemed to be very intoxicated.

It’s unclear when the altercation between the two started as there seemed to have been a back and forth between them in the video before the recording started.

What the intoxicated man said was also unclear but before things escalated, he said: “Who are you?”

#crime #Assault Anyone know about this incident? Apparently happened in Cape Town somewhere. Do you know the suspect hitting the victim.

Apparently the victim died as a result of this.

Call Crimestop 0860010111 pic.twitter.com/Ysg0N2meBY — BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) December 21, 2020





Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said they were aware of the incident.

“We know of the video, however, no case has been reported but we are looking into it.”

