Crime 22.12.2020 11:38 am

Drunk man knocked out in Cape Town (video)

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Picture: Screenshot

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said they were aware of the incident.

A man in the city of Cape Town was caught on camera assaulting an intoxicated man and the footage has gone viral.

The suspect, who was holding a can in his hands, was walking up a flight of stairs and was confronted by a man who seemed to be very intoxicated.

It’s unclear when the altercation between the two started as there seemed to have been a back and forth between them in the video before the recording started.

What the intoxicated man said was also unclear but before things escalated, he said: “Who are you?”


A suspect who assaulted a man in Cape Town. Picture: Screengrab

“We know of the video, however, no case has been reported but we are looking into it.”

