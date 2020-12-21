Crime 21.12.2020 10:50 am

WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban

Citizen reporter

It is unclear what items he took from the parked vehicle.

A man was caught on CCTV cameras carefully breaking into a car in under three minutes, without causing much damage to said car.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Springfield Park, Durban, according to SA Trucker.

In the footage, the suspect is seen skilfully removing the parked car’s windscreen in order to reach the window button.

WATCH: Thieves take 40 seconds to steal handbag from car

He is then seen entering the car and searching it. However, it is unclear what items he took.

The police were unavailable for comment on the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition