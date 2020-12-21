WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban

A man was caught on CCTV cameras carefully breaking into a car in under three minutes, without causing much damage to said car.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Springfield Park, Durban, according to SA Trucker.

In the footage, the suspect is seen skilfully removing the parked car’s windscreen in order to reach the window button.

He is then seen entering the car and searching it. However, it is unclear what items he took.

The police were unavailable for comment on the incident.

