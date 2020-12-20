Cops arrest 37-year-old man after allegedly stabbing pregnant girlfriend to death

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his seven-month pregnant girlfriend to death, North West police said on Sunday.

The man, 34, from Taung, was visiting his 27-year-old girlfriend in Ipelegeng Location on Saturday when they allegedly had an argument, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani.

“The suspect was allegedly accusing the girlfriend of cheating when he is not around,” she said.

“According to allegations, the angry suspect stabbed his girlfriend with a knife in the chest in front of her mother’s house. The suspect then took the victim to the local clinic where she died.”

He was arrested at her home the same day and charged with murder.

“Depending on post-mortem results, an additional charge of murder may be added.”

He is expected to appear in court soon.

