36 illegal miners arrested and three AK-47’s recovered in North West ‘turf war’

Thirty-six miners have been arrested on Sunday morning in Stilfontein, North West after authorities responded to a reported turf war amongst armed factions.

Colonel Katlego Mogale said police and the district illicit mining task team were the first respondents on the scene where a fight between over 100 illegal miners near Stilfontein shaft was underway.

“The warring rivals are believed to be Lesotho nationals fighting to assert dominance over each other for illegal mining turf. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team were summoned to the scene. The collaborative efforts between the authorities resulted in at least 36 suspects aged between 20 and 42 being arrested after they split into small groups upon discovering law enforcement presence.”

During operation, one suspect was injured after allegedly ignoring calls for him to drop his firearm.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 December. Facing various charges including, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

