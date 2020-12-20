Crime 20.12.2020 11:56 am

36 illegal miners arrested and three AK-47’s recovered in North West ‘turf war’

Citizen reporter
36 illegal miners arrested and three AK-47’s recovered in North West ‘turf war’

AK- 47 recovered during raid of 'turf war' in North West. Pictured: Supplied

Colonel Katlego Mogale said police and the district illicit mining task team were the first respondents on the scene where a fight between over 100 illegal miners near Stilfontein shaft was underway.

Thirty-six miners have been arrested on Sunday morning in Stilfontein, North West after authorities responded to a reported turf war amongst armed factions.

Colonel Katlego Mogale said police and the district illicit mining task team were the first respondents on the scene where a fight between over 100 illegal miners near Stilfontein shaft was underway.

“The warring rivals are believed to be Lesotho nationals fighting to assert dominance over each other for illegal mining turf. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team were summoned to the scene. The collaborative efforts between the authorities resulted in at least 36 suspects aged between 20 and 42 being arrested after they split into small groups upon discovering law enforcement presence.”

During operation, one suspect was injured after allegedly ignoring calls for him to drop his firearm.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 December. Facing various charges including, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Premium 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition