Drugs worth R1m found during festive season inspection in Free State

As part of the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele’s visit to Free State the police have conducted tour operations around the province during the festive season.

Colonel Thandi Mbambo said in a statement: ” In preparation, thereof detectives throughout the province conducted tracing operations and managed to arrest 325 wanted suspects in crimes ranging from rape, stock theft, burglary, murder, sexual assault, assault GBH, possession of drugs etc.

“The safer festive season operations continued on Saturday with various operatives engaged in Cordon and Search operations in Bloemfontein CBD as well as roadblocks on the N8. ”

The operations led them to arrest 21 undocumented persons, three others arrested for dealing in drugs and three vehicles impounded and one person was arrested for drunken driving.

A pullover also led to a driver’s car inspected: “Inside the vehicle, they found pieces of crystal methane and officers suspiciously believed that more drugs could be found at the driver’s residential place. They asked the male person to lead them to his home…

“Cat weighing 1.9 kilograms, crystal methane, rock, cocaine and Thai white drugs with an estimated street value of R1 million rand were found and confiscated.”

The three suspects, a 40-year-old male and his 27-year-old girlfriend as well as another 38-year-old male were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

The suspects will appear in court on Monday 21 December 2020.

