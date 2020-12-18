Man gets life in prison for raping 15-year-old niece

The Port Shepstone Regional Court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his niece on 21 December 2019.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the 15-year-old girl was asleep at her home in the Boboyi area when she was woken up by her uncle.

With the house’s doors locked, he then assaulted and repeatedly raped her until he fell asleep.

The victim managed to escape and sought assistance. His name will be included in the National Offenders Register and he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“This sentence will send a strong message to other rapists who are victimising defenceless women and children and think that they will get away,” said the KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula.

In another incident, 40-year-old Thabang Clement Ntsau was sentenced to 121 years in prison in the High Court sitting in Harrismith for a string of house robberies and rape cases committed over a period of ten years.

According to the SAPS, Ntsau terrorised the communities of Nemahadi, Tseki, Makwane and Phuthaditjhaba areas between the period of 2007 and 2017. He would break into the victim’s houses, steal valuable items before raping the victims.

ALSO READ: Police arrest man who allegedly killed girlfriend and raped her daughter

He was arrested on 16 October 2019 and charged with eleven counts which include burglary, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

For the crimes of housebreaking, robbery with aggravating circumstances and rape that were reported at Namahadi in December 2007, he was convicted on the first two and sentenced to 15 years and 10 years respectively. He was acquitted on the rape count.

For the crime of housebreaking and theft that was reported at Makwane in January 2008, he was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison.

For the crimes of rape, and that of housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances which were reported at Phuthaditjhaba in April 2012, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 and 15 years in prison respectively.

For the crimes of housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances which were reported at Namahadi in August 2012, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

For the crimes of housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances which was reported at Tseki in January 2013, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

For the crimes of housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances which were reported at Phuthaditjhaba in September 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

For the crimes of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, which were committed in July 2013 at Allanridge, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 and three years in prison respectively.

ALSO READ: South Africa in the midst of a ‘serial rape’ crisis – report

Hawks head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said: “The combined 121 years’ imprisonment which is to run concurrently demonstrates the seriousness that the justice system view these types of crimes.

“While this certified criminal is to serve a total of 75 years direct imprisonment, this should also serve as a deterrent to those who hurt, instil fear and abuse women and children, that their actions will not go unpunished.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.