If cops find you in the street after curfew, they will escort you home, says Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged the police to have zero tolerance to illegal taverns or shebeens “that disrespect and break the law”.

Cele on Friday embarked on an annual Safer Festive Season inspection tour in Gauteng accompanied by the province’s police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela and the top management of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Speaking in Ekurhuleni, Cele said it was the duty of the SAPS to make communities feel safe this festive season.

[WATCH] Minister Cele tells joint forces of @SAPoliceService @City_Ekurhuleni metro police @GautengProvince traffic officers that they should have zero tolerance approach when it comes to illegal taverns/shebeens that are terrorising residential areas. pic.twitter.com/YHAqfTfzYY — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 18, 2020

The minister said he had sleepless nights due to phone calls from areas in Ekurhuleni, such as KwaThema and Katlehong, complaining about “people that disrespect and break the law, especially with their shebeens” which made a noise and gave communities sleepless nights as well.

“We cannot allow people to disregard the law and disturb the neighbour and make people not to sleep,” Cele said.

Cele gave a reminder that the current curfew in line with Covid-19 regulations, which starts at 11pm to 4am, would be applicable on New Year’s Eve.

The minister told the police that if people were found on the street at 11pm on News Year’s Eve, they should be escorted home.

“Remind them to go home and just accompany them a little bit to get home because they are not supposed to be on the street. That is what the regulation is saying at the present moment, so its important,” Cele said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

