WATCH: Armed men in unmarked Golf 7s are cops, not criminals, say Limpopo police

Police in Limpopo have clarified that it is actually their members patrolling the province in VW Golf 7s rather than criminals said to be “terrorising” communities, as claimed in voice clips widely circulating on social media.

Those Golfs are going around Mokopane,N1 and Lebowakgomo robbing people,saying they are police and they are armed with raffles @SAPoliceService @Julius_S_Malema #Focus pic.twitter.com/GrqpER47i7 — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) December 18, 2020

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo had taken note of the voice clips “about armed people driving in Golf 7s, impersonating police officers and allegedly terrorising community members”.

Mojapelo said provincial SAPS management was, in fact, aware of these vehicles, adding that it was actually law-enforcement officers using them and “not criminals”.

“We are already in the midst of the festive season period and police deployments have been heightened across the province to deal with criminal activities that often increase during this time. Police use both marked and unmarked vehicles when fighting the scourge of crime.

“We therefore urge motorists and community members in general, not to be alarmed by these voice clips on social media as these are law-enforcement officers doing their job and not criminals impersonating police officers.

“We are however, are aware of the possibility that certain individuals may take advantage, as it had happened in the past, and impersonate police officers with the aim of attempting to commit crimes.

8 Golf 5 are robbing people in Limpopo and around Jhb pretending to be Police.. Be alert #Focus pic.twitter.com/kS1wOU99x9 — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) December 18, 2020

“We therefore urge community members to report such criminals to the nearest police station. Anyone with suspicion about people pretending to be law enforcement officers and committing crimes may call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

