SIU raids Klerksdorp municipal offices in PPE corruption probe

Investigators from the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) were raiding the offices of Matlosana Local Municipality in Klerksdorp, North West, on Friday morning.

According to an update from the unit on social media, they were executing a search and seizure warrant as part of an investigation into Coiv-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement corruption.

“The SIU approached a magistrate for a search and seizure warrant as investigators were experiencing resistance on the part of the municipality. The SIU will not hesitate to press criminal charges against any individual who tries to interfere with its investigation,” they said.

The SIU has sealed the municipal building and employees were advised to go home.

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year gave the go-ahead for the SIU to investigate PPE procurement in State institutions.

The investigation primarily looks at transactions that took place between 1 Jan and 23 July, but not exclusively.

The SIU investigation at Matlosana Municipality is focusing on the Coiv-19 PPE procurement of or contracting for goods, works, and services, as well as the construction, refurbishment, leasing, occupation, and use of immovable property, during, or in respect of the national state of disaster by or on behalf of the municipality, said the SIU on Friday.

