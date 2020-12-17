WATCH: Police shut down a club in Soweto

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) had to shut down a number of clubs on Wednesday in Soweto and the Johannesburg central business district (CBD) which were not complying with Covid-19 regulations that stipulate that clubs should close at 10pm.

Spokesperson, senior superintendent Wayne Minnaar, said four clubs had to be shut down in Soweto and about six in the CBD

Minnaar said in one club in Soweto, over 300 patrons were found still revelling at midnight and the police had to instruct them to leave, adding that no arrests were made.

City of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) on public safety Mally Mokoena posted a video on Twitter showing the JMPD conducting an operation at a club in Soweto at around midnight.

“We encourage residents and business operators in the city to adhere to regulations at all times,” Mokoena tweeted.

Minnaar said club owners, restaurants and similar establishments were urged to comply with Covid-19 regulations in terms of patron numbers and operating times.

Minnaar added that there was no record of alcohol being confiscated in any of these establishments and that at Thokoza Park, Soweto, police had to discard half-consumed bottles of alcohol because consumption of alcohol at the park and in public was prohibited.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, police in Johannesburg warned that drinking in public could result in the offender being fined and getting a criminal record.

Police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, said police urged members of the public to refrain from drinking in public as it was a criminal offense.

“If a person is arrested, fingerprints will be taken and a fine of R300 has to be paid. You will have a criminal record. Drink at home or in the taverns.

“We are appealing to the community to enjoy themselves in a responsible manner. Johannesburg central police cares and we wish everyone a safe festive season,” Mbele said.

