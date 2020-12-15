Police make swift arrests after Monday’s farm murders in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have made swift arrests following double murders on Monday on a farm in the province.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said two suspects aged 27 and 35 were arrested on Tuesday following the murder of Daniel Debruin (58) and his wife Glynis Debruin (60), as well as Collin Debruin (84).

Mbele said: “It is alleged that two weeks ago there was a labour dispute between Daniel Debruin and his employees. Two of his workers were not pleased with their employer’s decision. The farm was closed and the employees were moved to a nearby informal settlement where they stay.

“Yesterday, the suspects arrived at the farmer’s tuck shop which is situated inside the premises and found the deceased’s son, bought chips and passed some remarks. Later in the afternoon, the deceased’s son was called by another farmer informing him that his father’s farm was on fire and when he tried to call his parents there was no response. He then rushed to the farm and found bodies of his parents and grandfather with stab wounds to the necks and head.

“Daniel Debruin (58) was found a few metres away from the main house, his wife Glynis Debruin (60) was found dead in the kitchen and Collin Debruin (84) was found dead just outside his room. Charges of murder were opened at Bishopstowe police station for investigation.

“After an intensive investigation, early this morning the Bishopstowe detectives with the assistance of the Mountain Rise K9 Unit arrested two suspects aged 27 and 35 at Swapo informal settlement in Copesville. They will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 17 December 2020 where they will be facing murder charges.”

KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the Bishopstowe detectives and Mountain Rise K9 police for their swift action.

“Justice will prevail and we hope the family will find solace knowing the perpetrators are behind bars,” he said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

