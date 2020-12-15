Taxi violence: Western Cape police probe Delft triple murder

Members of provincial police taxi task team are investigating a shooting incident that left three men dead in Delft, Western Cape, on Monday evening.

According to Arrive Alive, police were called to the scene after 8pm and discovered three bodies with gunshot wounds lying on the road.

One victim aged 40, who was identified as a taxi owner, had been shot several times. Two other victims, aged 35, had gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

The motive for the shooting incident is believed to be linked to conflict within the taxi industry.

In a separate incident, commuters were left stranded at the Bosman taxi rank in Tshwane following a shooting on last Friday morning.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele, two unknown suspects arrived at the taxi rank, on foot, and fired shots indiscriminately.

Gauteng MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo condemned the incident and appealed to those with information to come forward and assist law enforcement agencies in bringing those responsible to book.

“Violence has never resolved any conflict; it is an act of criminality. Innocent lives, especially those of passengers are placed at risk. I, therefore, call on those involved in this nefarious act to exercise restraint and engage each other in finding amicable solutions to their differences. Government has platforms readily available to assist in finding long-lasting solutions,” said Mamabolo.

Police launched a search for the suspects, appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

