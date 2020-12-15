17 rhino horns found in Kempton Park warehouse

Seventeen rhino horns have been confiscated by law-enforcement agencies at a warehouse in Kempton Park on Monday, and a suspect is being sought.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said the rhino horns were discovered following a multi-disciplinary operation by the Hawks, police crime intelligence, Customs and the Environmental Affairs Department.

“Authorities received intelligence regarding a suspicious consignment dropped off at a warehouse in a crate declared as chicken food mixture destined for Kuala Lumpur.

“Upon searching the consignment, authorities found a large blue geyser and discovered 17 big and small rhino horns weighing about 72.40kg wrapped in foil. Police are following on information regarding the suspect’s identity,” Mulamu said.

