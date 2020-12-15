Crime 15.12.2020 01:23 pm

17 rhino horns found in Kempton Park warehouse

Citizen reporter
The 17 rhino horn seized at a warehouse in Kempton Park. Picture: SAPS.

Police say they received information about a suspicious consignment destined for Kuala Lumpur.

Seventeen rhino horns have been confiscated by law-enforcement agencies at a warehouse in Kempton Park on Monday, and a suspect is being sought.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said the rhino horns were discovered following a multi-disciplinary operation by the Hawks, police crime intelligence, Customs and the Environmental Affairs Department.

“Authorities received intelligence regarding a suspicious consignment dropped off at a warehouse in a crate declared as chicken food mixture destined for Kuala Lumpur.

“Upon searching the consignment, authorities found a large blue geyser and discovered 17 big and small rhino horns weighing about 72.40kg wrapped in foil. Police are following on information regarding the suspect’s identity,” Mulamu said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

