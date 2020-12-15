Crime 15.12.2020 12:41 pm

KZN woman and her brother allegedly kill boyfriend following argument

Picture. iStock

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the Pongola police for the speedy arrests.

Two people appeared in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday on murder charges.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police officers from Pongola were called out to the Godlwayo area next to the N2 freeway on Saturday at 03:30 after a body was found lying next to the road.

On arrival at the scene, they found the body of Hlalanathi Mbuyisa, 34, with a stab wound on the left side of his chest.

“While at the crime scene, police established that the deceased was [allegedly] severely assaulted by his 33-year-old girlfriend with the assistance of her 32-year-old brother, who [allegedly] stabbed the victim once in the chest. Mbuyisa was certified dead at the scene by paramedics. It is alleged that the deceased had an argument with his girlfriend and a fight ensued. The girlfriend’s brother assisted his sister and [allegedly] stabbed the deceased to death,” Mbele said.

