Four arrested for allegedly robbing cash van

News24 Wire
Four arrested for allegedly robbing cash van

They allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and the firearm.

Four men have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery at the Shoprite Midway Centre in Mbekweni in Paarl on Monday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, a G4 security guard was coming out of the supermarket after collecting cash when seven suspects approached him. They allegedly pointed a firearm at him and demanded money as well as his pistol. They allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and the firearm.

“Later on, the box without the money was found abandoned in the Thembani Square area in Mbekweni,” Potelwa said.

“Four men residing in nearby shacks were taken in for questioning by the Hawks investigators. A case docket is being investigated by the Hawks,” Potelwa said.

