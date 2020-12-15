Wife and boyfriend get life in prison for murder of her husband

The Thohoyandou High Court last week sentenced a woman and her boyfriend to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband. Jonathan Mkhoto, who was a South African Defence Force (SANDF) member attached to the Braamboss Base in the Vhembe District, was stabbed to death in February 2015.

The two accused, Russell Baloyi, 32, and Maria Mkhoto, 45, were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and a further 25 years of imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and kidnapping, said Police Spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

The court heard that the wife (Mkhoto) had met her boyfriend, an inmate at a correctional facility in Thohoyandou, through social media. She had planned the murder of her husband while they were still dating.

“The inmate accused hired two men to trace the deceased. He then contacted the deceased, claiming to be a prophet as his girlfriend told him that the deceased had a certain illness and he desperately need cure. Baloyi had arranged to meet the deceased at Malamulele. That was the last time he was seen alive,” Ngoepe explained.

The body of the deceased was discovered on 23 February 2015 with multiple stab wounds and was found dumped near Moswane mountain.

“The case was assigned to Det WO Richard Masunga of Malamulele Detectives Unit in the Vhembe District whose intensive investigations, led to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the two accused.”

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Genl Nneke Ledwaba praised the hardworking investigating officer for his excellent investigative skills in solving such a complex matter successfully which led to the two accused being sent to jail forever.

This article was republished from Review Online with permission

