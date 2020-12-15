WATCH: Cops use teargas, rubber bullets to disperse PE crowd

Police in the Eastern Cape had to use teargas, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse a crowd of people on Sunday gathered outside a tavern, without adhering to Covid-19 safety regulations.

Videos circulated on social media showing the chaos that ensued as police tried to disperse the crow of revellers.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said police were conducting compliance inspections on Sunday afternoon at various taverns “in the station ward in Zwide”.

Kinana said a complaint was lodged with the Port Elizabeth police about a large group of community members standing in the street, around the vicinity of a tavern in the area, and not adhering to social distancing.

“Members responded immediately and requested the community members to put on their face masks, to apply social distancing and to move towards their residence, as they were not complying with the Disaster Management Act. The community members did not comply with these requests and additional manpower was requested to assist with the crowd that was growing in numbers.

“Public order police members were called to assist with the management of the crowds and community members allegedly became hostile. In an attempt to disperse the crowd that was gathering illegally outside the premises, teargas, rubber bullets and stun grenades were used to disperse the crowd that were allegedly becoming violent,” Kinana said.

Kinana said a case of public violence was opened, and that no arrests had been made yet.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

