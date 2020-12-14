9 illegal liquor outlets closed down in Gauteng anti-crime blitz

Police in Gauteng closed down nine illegal liquor outlets and arrested over 222 suspects in Soshanguve, Pretoria, over the weekend.

Police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, said police were of the view that illegal liquor outlets contributed to the rate of serious and violent crimes.

ALSO READ: Free State cop in court for allegedly breaking into own office, raiding safe

Makhubele said the illegal outlets were closed down and the suspects arrested during a Safer Festive Season Operations initiative, which was led by Gauteng MEC for community safety, Faith Mazibuko, together with the Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

“During the roadblocks around Soshanguve, four people were arrested driving while under the influence of liquor. Police also recovered a stolen motor vehicle. The team that included members of the South African Police Service, the Department of Home Affairs and Gauteng Liquor Board went on to raid liquor outlets.

ALSO READ: Two arrested at Eastern Cape spaza shop for allegedly shooting at ‘robbers’ with stolen gun

“In Rietgat, police closed down a popular liquor outlet and arrested the owner after it was found to be operating after the prescribed time and not adhering to the Covid-19 regulations. The place was found packed with patrons who were not observing social distancing measures and not wearing masks; and four other liquor outlets were also closed down in Rietgat.

“Meanwhile, more than 1000 suspects were arrested throughout Gauteng province. In Tshwane district more than 400 suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes and other crimes related to gender-based violence. Whereas in West Rand police secured a total of 164 arrests during intensified multi-disciplinary operations and tracing of wanted suspects.

ALSO READ: Body of Eastern Cape cop found in river

“Furthermore, in Ekurhuleni district police and other law enforcement agencies arrested more than 300 suspects. Amongst the arrested suspects were those arrested for contact crimes and possession of stolen property.

“More than 350 suspects were arrested for various offences in the Sedibeng and Johannesburg districts. These arrests were effected during operations which included stop and searches, patrols and roadblocks. Suspects were also arrested for possession of drugs, sixteen for selling liquor without licence while others were for numerous serious and violent crimes.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.