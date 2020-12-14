Free State cop in court for allegedly breaking into own office, raiding safe

A 49-year-old warrant officer is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on charges of theft, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice.

According to police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo, it is alleged that on 8 April 2019 the office of the warrant officer was found broken into.

The office door had marks and the door lock had been removed.

The safe in the office was found open and the inside panel was drilled off. The lock inside was missing, but there were no clear marks on the outside of the safe that showed it was forcibly opened.

An amount of R19 600, which was meant for operations, had been stolen.

The warrant officer was served with a summons to appear in court on 21 January.

