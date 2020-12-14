Crime 14.12.2020 10:32 am

Body of Eastern Cape cop found in river

News24Wire
Body of Eastern Cape cop found in river

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

The search for an Eastern Cape police officer ended in tragedy when her body was found in the Mzimvubu River at about 15:00 on Saturday, near a lodge in Port St Johns.

Warrant Officer Nosipho Mpakati was last seen by her 16-year-old son leaving her homestead at the Tyibane locality in Port St Johns Tuesday at 23:00.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci, the Mthatha K9 search-and-rescue team, with the assistance of an emergency services helicopter and the community, had been searching for her.

Her body was seen floating in the river by the owner of the lodge, who raised the alarm with the police. It was retrieved from the river on Saturday.

An autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death, Soci said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga sent her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mpakati.

