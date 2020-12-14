Crime 14.12.2020 10:23 am

Two arrested at Eastern Cape spaza shop for allegedly shooting at ‘robbers’ with stolen gun

News24Wire
Two arrested at Eastern Cape spaza shop for allegedly shooting at ‘robbers’ with stolen gun

Picture: iStock

Police say they found a 9mm pistol sandwiched between bread.

Two men, aged 32 and 45, were caught by surprise when Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members searched their shop in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape on Sunday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, while patrolling hotspot areas, AGU members received information that a spaza shop owner had allegedly fired at robbery suspects last week and never reported the matter to police.

“The members proceeded to the shop and, upon conducting a search, a 9mm pistol was recovered under the counter, sandwiched between the bread,” Naidu said.

The two men were arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The firearm was reported stolen in Kabega Park in October 2015.

They will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting Covid-19

General Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, Covid-19 stats, ActionSA officially a political party and Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody

Load Shedding Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert

General Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 7,999 new cases bring SA’s total to 860,964


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition