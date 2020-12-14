Two arrested at Eastern Cape spaza shop for allegedly shooting at ‘robbers’ with stolen gun

Two men, aged 32 and 45, were caught by surprise when Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members searched their shop in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape on Sunday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, while patrolling hotspot areas, AGU members received information that a spaza shop owner had allegedly fired at robbery suspects last week and never reported the matter to police.

“The members proceeded to the shop and, upon conducting a search, a 9mm pistol was recovered under the counter, sandwiched between the bread,” Naidu said.

The two men were arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The firearm was reported stolen in Kabega Park in October 2015.

They will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

