Crime 13.12.2020 04:34 pm

Man allegedly impersonates cop, steals cigarettes worth R270K

News24 Wire
Man allegedly impersonates cop, steals cigarettes worth R270K

Picture: iStock

Mnisi said the 43-year-old man was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and robbing a motorist in the Northern Cape.

The man was arrested after a joint operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Kuruman, the Kuruman K9 Unit as well as highway patrol officers and Public Order Police.

The team followed a tip-off about an armed robbery on Friday on the N14 near Kathu, said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

“It is alleged that a motorist was pulled off by a particular vehicle fitted with police blue lights. The victim was then robbed at gunpoint of a large quantity of cigarettes with an estimated value of R270,000,” said Mnisi.

Mnisi said the 43-year-old man was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police recovered a .38 special revolver, a 9mm pistol, a police reflector jacket, a bunny jacket, a cap, handcuffs and a blue lamp.

“The suspect is expected to appear [in the] Batlharos Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 December 2020 for impersonating a police officer and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Mnisi added.

More arrests are imminent, she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition