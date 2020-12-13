Man allegedly impersonates cop, steals cigarettes worth R270K

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and robbing a motorist in the Northern Cape.

The man was arrested after a joint operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Kuruman, the Kuruman K9 Unit as well as highway patrol officers and Public Order Police.

The team followed a tip-off about an armed robbery on Friday on the N14 near Kathu, said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

“It is alleged that a motorist was pulled off by a particular vehicle fitted with police blue lights. The victim was then robbed at gunpoint of a large quantity of cigarettes with an estimated value of R270,000,” said Mnisi.

Mnisi said the 43-year-old man was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police recovered a .38 special revolver, a 9mm pistol, a police reflector jacket, a bunny jacket, a cap, handcuffs and a blue lamp.

“The suspect is expected to appear [in the] Batlharos Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 December 2020 for impersonating a police officer and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Mnisi added.

More arrests are imminent, she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.